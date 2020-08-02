THE STOOGES' JAMES WILLIAMSON Teams Up With RADIO BIRDMAN's DENIZ TEK For 'Two To One' Album

Legendary proto-punk guitar heroes James Williamson and Deniz Tek have joined forces for a brand new, odds-defying studio album, "Two To One", set to be released September 18 by Cleopatra Records.

An inductee into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Williamson was the guitarist and co-songwriter for one of the most iconic and influential albums of all-time, "Iggy & The Stooges Raw Power", while Tek launched and occupied the same role for what became Australia's ground zero for the punk movement with his band, the revered RADIO BIRDMAN.

"Two To One" features 11 all-new original compositions highlighted by the first single "Stable" and the explosive lead-off track "Jet Pack Nightmare".

Watch the video for "Stable" below.

Williamson had this to say about the project: "It was really a lot of fun working with Deniz to make a no-frills, good old-fashioned guitar album. Took me back to 'Raw Power' and 'Kill City' days. Deniz comes from a very similar approach to music that I do; both of us have had many years of experience in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan."

Tek added: "'Raw Power' shaped my path as a young guitar player. It was great to partner up with James to make this album. Everything fell into place beyond expectations — the songs, the band, the production, and even the timing. I am very happy with it."

"Two To One" will be available on CD, digital and in your choice of red, blue, yellow or classic black vinyl.


