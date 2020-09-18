THE SMASHING PUMPKINS: 'Cyr' Album Details Revealed

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS will release their new double album, "Cyr", on November 27 via Sumerian Records. The 20-song follow-up to 2018's "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was produced by singer-songwriter Billy Corgan and includes the previously released singles "Cyr" and "The Colour of Love".

"'Cyr' is dystopic folly," Corgan said in a statement, "one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith."

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS have also announced "In Ashes", a five-part animated series written by Corgan, featuring new songs from "Cyr". Episodes one and two — "As The Crow Flies" and "Inspirations, Aspirations" — will arrive on September 25.

"Cyr" track listing:

01. The Colour Of Love

02. Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict

03. Cyr

04. Dulcet In E

05. Wrath

06. Ramona

07. Anno Satana

08. Birch Grove

09. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13. Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva

Regarding the quarantine performance video for "Cyr", director Linda Strawberry said: "This is a goth fever dream of pent up emotion — an artistic visual release attempting to create a momentary escape from the emotional black cloud hanging over all of us this year. A dark seduction filmed in quarantine at a social distance."

"Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." was SMASHING PUMPKINS' first album in over 18 years to feature founding members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, along with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Earlier this year, Corgan told Tennessean about SMASHING PUMPKINS' upcoming studio album: "When we got back together with James, we went in with Rick Rubin and did eight songs. It was put out as a formal album, but I said at the time — and I did mean it — in my eyes, it wasn't an album. We didn't approach it like we've approached every other album we'd ever done, which is more like making a movie.

"In many ways, this is the first real album [since the reunion] where we've hunkered down and made a classic, 'Let's throw it all at the wall and see what happens' type of PUMPKINS record. I've been working on it for over a year.

"This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, 'Machina', where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time," he added. "It's got a greater conceptual base, and it's probably a wider swath of music. The last one was kind of like, 'Let's just jump in, record some stuff real fast, and let it be what it is,' ... so I'm excited about this, because we're kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we're known for."

