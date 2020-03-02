THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce Nine-City 'Rock Invasion 2' Tour

Grammy Award-winning, acclaimed alternative rock luminaries THE SMASHING PUMPKINS today announced the "Rock Invasion 2" tour — a sequel to their iconic 1993 tour that spanned the globe. The nine-stop tour will kick off on April 23 in Louisville, Kentucky and will end in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 8. Tickets for "Rock Invasion 2" will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be purchased at SmashingPumpkins.com and LiveNation.com.

"It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare-knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power," said Billy Corgan. "So note: this tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation."

Produced by Live Nation, the "Rock Invasion 2" tour will bring the iconic rockers to intimate venues, featuring a heavier rock set of songs spanning the band's entire catalog. The tour will feature Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder alongside bassist Jack Bates.

In addition to the nine "Rock Invasion 2" dates, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS will headline two festivals — Beale Street Music Festival and Shaky Knees Music Festival — and after the tour concludes, will go on to open for GUNS N' ROSES' 2020 stadium tour for a number of dates in July.