THE ROLLING STONES To Open Flagship Store On London's Carnaby Street

August 20, 2020 0 Comments

The rock 'n' roll legends that are THE ROLLING STONES will open a world-first flagship store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, at 9 Carnaby Street in London's Soho.

The new store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, will feature all the hallmarks of the iconic band and include exclusive new fashion and merchandise under the RS No. 9 Carnaby brand available in-store and online beginning September 9, 2020.

THE ROLLING STONES said: "Soho has always encapsulated rock 'n' roll, so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy."

The collections include exclusive and contemporary collaboration pieces for fans of all ages, including men's, women's and children's fashion and accessories. A special glassware has been developed with Baccarat engraved with THE ROLLING STONES tongue. The store will feature chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

The store will also introduce Stones Red, the official color from Pantone which is established from the first use of the band's iconic logo. A collection celebrating THE ROLLING STONES official Pantone color along with exclusive limited-edition vinyl will also launch with the store.

The band's continuing album and single releases will be at the heart of the shop's pulse, and Bowers & Wilkins speakers will play tracks from the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world, including the upcoming release of the remastered "Goats Head Soup" album and "Scarlet" single. You can't always get what you want, but you'll definitely be able to get what you need.

Jointly curated by THE ROLLING STONES and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colours of red and black and the glass floor features lyrics, while the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork.

Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, said: "With this innovative partnership, THE ROLLING STONES add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands."

For those in the know, the store's window features a world first soundwave installation — taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track "Paint It Black".

