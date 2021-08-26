THE ROLLING STONES To Go Ahead With U.S. Tour After CHARLIE WATTS's Death

THE ROLLING STONES will go ahead with their previously announced U.S. tour next month despite the recent passing of drummer Charlie Watts.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will resume the "No Filter" trek in St. Louis on September 26.

A source told The Sun: "The band wants to make the show a celebration of his life. He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them canceling shows. Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honor his wishes."

Stepping in for Watts on the trek will be his "great friend" Steve Jordan. Jordan previously played with THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Keith Richards.

Not everybody was happy about THE ROLLING STONES' plans to carry on without Watts. On fan tweeted: "Charlie Watts, the drummer for THE ROLLING STONES died. He was 80 years old. They were planning another tour. When your band members start to die of natural cause, maybe you should quit touring." Another user added, "They can and will continue to tour but without Charlie it's not THE ROLLING STONES." "I think THE ROLLING STONES should call it quits. Still tour and play the songs but not as THE ROLLING STONES. Isn't the same," a third fan wrote. "THE ROLLING STONES are scheduled to go on their No Filter Tour 2021. I guess Charlie was the filter," another fan added.

Watts's publicist said that he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital [on August 24] surrounded by his family."

Charlie's death came just weeks after THE ROLLING STONES announced that Watts would be missing several U.S. tour dates while he was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.

Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.

He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.