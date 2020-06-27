THE ROLLING STONES Threaten TRUMP With Lawsuit Over Use Of Their Music At Campaign Rally

June 27, 2020 0 Comments

THE ROLLING STONES Threaten TRUMP With Lawsuit Over Use Of Their Music At Campaign Rally

THE ROLLING STONES are threatening legal action against Donald Trump if he continues to use the band's music at his campaign rallies.

The legendary British rockers issued a statement on Saturday (June 27) saying that their legal team and performing rights organization BMI are working to stop Trump from using their songs at any of his future political campaigning.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of THE STONES that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," a rep for THE ROLLING STONES said. "If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

The Trump campaign reportedly played THE ROLLING STONES' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at the president's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

BMI told Deadline: "The Trump campaign has a Political Entities License which authorizes the public performance of more than 15 million musical works in BMI's repertoire wherever campaign events occur. There is a provision, however, that allows BMI to exclude musical works from the license if a songwriter or publisher objects to its use by a campaign. BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that THE ROLLING STONES' works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI."

The day after the Tulsa rally, Tom Petty's family sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign over the president's use of "I Won't Back Down" at the event.

AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler, Neil Young and R.E.M. have all publicly slammed Trump for using their music at his events.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).