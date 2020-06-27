THE ROLLING STONES Threaten TRUMP With Lawsuit Over Use Of Their Music At Campaign Rally

THE ROLLING STONES are threatening legal action against Donald Trump if he continues to use the band's music at his campaign rallies.

The legendary British rockers issued a statement on Saturday (June 27) saying that their legal team and performing rights organization BMI are working to stop Trump from using their songs at any of his future political campaigning.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of THE STONES that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," a rep for THE ROLLING STONES said. "If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

The Trump campaign reportedly played THE ROLLING STONES' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at the president's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

BMI told Deadline: "The Trump campaign has a Political Entities License which authorizes the public performance of more than 15 million musical works in BMI's repertoire wherever campaign events occur. There is a provision, however, that allows BMI to exclude musical works from the license if a songwriter or publisher objects to its use by a campaign. BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that THE ROLLING STONES' works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI."

The day after the Tulsa rally, Tom Petty's family sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign over the president's use of "I Won't Back Down" at the event.

AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler, Neil Young and R.E.M. have all publicly slammed Trump for using their music at his events.