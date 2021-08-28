THE ROLLING STONES Share Video Tribute To Drummer CHARLIE WATTS

THE ROLLING STONES have paid tribute to Charlie Watts with a two-minute video featuring various photos and footage of their late drummer over the years.

The clip, which was uploaded to the band's social media accounts on Friday, is set to the 1974 track "If You Can't Rock Me" and concludes with a photo of Watts's drum set that has a "closed" sign hanging on it.

Watts's publicist said that he "passed away peacefully" on August 24 "in a London hospital surrounded by his family."

Charlie's death came just weeks after THE ROLLING STONES announced that Watts would be missing several U.S. tour dates while he was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.

The 12-date "No Filter" tour will reportedly take place as scheduled, with Steve Jordan taking Watts's place.

Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.

He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.

Following Watts's death, THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Keith Richards shared the same drum set photo that closed out the video, while singer Mick Jagger posted a smiling picture of Watts. Guitarist Ronnie Wood shared a photo of him with his late bandmate, writing, "I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best."

