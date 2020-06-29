THE ROLLING STONES' RONNIE WOOD To Collaborate With Ashridge House On Unique Art Exhibition

Critically acclaimed artist, musician, songwriter and esteemed THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Ronnie Wood will collaborate with Ashridge House on a unique summer exhibition this August.

Ronnie Wood x Ashridge House will see Ronnie present a considerable collection of original artworks including some of his most treasured paintings, a series of sculptures and a selection of etchings within the extraordinary interiors of Ashridge House, home to HULT Ashridge Executive Education. Many of the works are previously unseen and the exhibition will also include new pieces that he has produced during lockdown. There will be a room dedicated to Ronnie's paintings of Ashridge House and its spectacular grounds. Other highlights will include many of Ronnie's favorite paintings, hand-picked for the Ashridge collaboration, plus a remarkable new large-scale tapestry of Ronnie's original painting interpreting the iconic "Beggar's Banquet" album that will hang in the imposing entrance of Ashridge House.

"I've long been inspired by the beauty of Ashridge House and its incredible gardens," says Ronnie. "I've passed by it many times and have always been intrigued by what it's like inside and the story of the place. I've recreated Ashridge in many of my paintings over the years, so to finally go inside and explore such a historic and fascinating place and have the opportunity to show my work there is a really special moment. I hope visitors will come in August and enjoy the art in these breath-taking surroundings."

Set in 190 acres of gardens, Ashridge House is steeped in British history dating back to 1283 when Ashridge was first established as a monastery for the order of the "College Of Bonhommes" founded by Edmund, Earl of Cornwall. In 1539, with the dissolution of the monasteries, King Henry VIII acquired Ashridge as a country residence later bequeathing it to his daughter and future Queen, Elizabeth I in 1550. Following Elizabeth's death in 1603, Ashridge was purchased by Sir Thomas Egerton (Queen Elizabeth I's Lord Keeper) in 1604 and Ashridge became home to the Dukes and Earls of Bridgewater who continued to live there for 245 years through to the end of the First World War. In 1808, Ashridge was almost completely rebuilt by James Wyatt in the spectacular style you see today and is now home to Hult Ashridge Executive Education and is also a world-class wedding and events venue.

Ashridge House is rarely open to the public and the week-long exhibition will give visitors a chance to enjoy Ronnie's art while exploring the beautiful, historic house as well as its idyllic grounds.

Ronnie Wood x Ashridge House will open to the public August 22-27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timed, socially distanced slots will be available to pre-book and will include access to the gardens. Tickets cost £10 each + Eventbrite £1.37 booking fee and all ticket proceeds will be donated to the NHS.

Ronnie's artwork is widely collected throughout the world and over the years, the artist and the musician have become inseparable. As his musical career progressed, Ronnie continued his passion for painting and drawing; his subjects ranging from band members and musicians he admired, knew and sometimes played with, to family and close friends as well as stunning landscapes such as the magnificent Ashridge estate.