THE ROLLING STONES Play First Show Following Death Of CHARLIE WATTS

THE ROLLING STONES played their first show without longtime drummer Charlie Watts Monday night (September 20) at a private party hosted by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Watts died last month at a London hospital, and singer Mick Jagger got emotional talking about his late bandmate while performing for an invite-only crowd of about 300 people. He told the audience: "This is the first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it, this is the tryout. I must say, though, at this point it's a bit of a poignant night for us because it's our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts.
"We all miss Charlie so much. We miss him as a band, we miss him as friends, on and off the stage," he continued. "We've got so many memories of Charlie, and I'm sure some of you that have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well. And I hope you will remember him like we do. So we'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie. Let's have a drink to Charlie."
"Mick Jagger had visible tears and his voice broke when he dedicated the private concert and the entire upcoming STONES tour to the memory of their late drummer Charlie Watts," one attendee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the New York Post.
"Guitarist Keith Richards came over and embraced Mick as they shared the poignant moment," the source added.
THE ROLLING STONES played a 15-song set that opened with "Let's Spend The Night Together" and also included "Tumbling Dice", "Under My Thumb", "Gimme Shelter", "Start Me Up", "Miss You", "Jumpin' Jack Flash" before closing with "Street Fighting Man" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction".
THE ROLLING STONES will kick off their U.S. tour in St. Louis on September 26. Stepping in for Watts on the trek will be his "great friend" Steve Jordan. Jordan previously played with Richards.
Watts's publicist said that he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital [on August 24] surrounded by his family."
Charlie's death came just weeks after THE ROLLING STONES announced that Watts would be missing several U.S. tour dates while he was recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.
Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.
He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 21, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).