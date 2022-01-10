THE ROLLING STONES Partner With Audio Brand V-MODA To Release Limited-Edition Headphones

V-MODA, award-winning manufacturer of the world's finest high-fidelity audio devices, Roland, world-renowned electronic musical instrument manufacturer, and Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, celebrate the world's greatest rock and roll band, THE ROLLING STONES, in officially licensed, limited edition over-ear headphones. The Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition, is available in three collaborations: "Classic Licks", "No Filter" and "Tattoo You", and touts award-winning signature sound (45+ Editors' Choice Awards), ensuring a premium audio experience.

Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition offers virtually identical sound in Bluetooth mode and pure analog wired mode for audiophiles, gamers, musicians, DJs, and all music listeners.

With its wireless range, multi-device paring ability, and 12+ hours of playback time, users can bring their music anywhere, anytime, with their favorite devices like smartphones, computers, turn-tables, CD players, and more.

An exclusive "RS No. 9 Carnaby" V-MODA headphones edition, the lifestyle brand from THE ROLLING STONES, with the global flagship store based at 9 Carnaby Street, London, U.K., is also set to launch in early 2022. The RS No. 9 Carnaby edition will feature the updated RS No. 9 Carnaby logo taken from the band's legendary tongue-and-lips logo, originally created by John Pasche in 1971.

"We are thrilled for THE ROLLING STONES to partner with V-MODA and Roland in this category as their world-renowned premium product aligns with the world's most recognized rock and roll band," says Frank Bartolotta, senior vice president, strategic brand partnerships and licensing at Bravado.

Yoshi Shibata, general manager, Roland, V-MODA division, added: "Customization options and impeccable sound quality set V-MODA apart from other headphones, and THE ROLLING STONES are in a league of their own as music and style icons. Bringing these three new designs to our V-MODA catalog gives fans of the band and brand retro yet stylish headphone choices with no compromise on quality."

Tony Price, CEO of Roland U.S., said: "As Roland celebrates 50 years of making world-first electronic musical instruments this year, and THE ROLLING STONES celebrate their 60th anniversary, the teams at Roland and V-MODA are grateful for the opportunity to showcase iconic design elements at the center of THE ROLLING STONES' identity within our award-winning V-MODA product lineup."

Crossfade 2 Wireless Features

* V-MODA award-winning signature sound (45+ Editors' Choice Awards) both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs

* Lithium-ion battery provides 12+ hours of continuous music, entertainment, and calls. Recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode

* Dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification (JAS) when cabled Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice assistants

* Bigger memory foam cushions and sturdy yet flexible metal-core headband provide comfort for extended listening sessions and natural noise isolation

* CliqFold hinge for ultimate convenience and to fold headphones into impossibly small exoskeleton case on-the-go

The Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition feature 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers that provide a clean, deep bass, vivid mids and a wide 3D soundstage for a seamless listening experience. These headphones are certified by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) to Hi-Res Audio standard in wired mode and are built to travel, boasting 12+ hours of wireless playback on a single charge. They also fold down to fit into their hard-shell travel case, which includes storage room for charging and audio cables on-the-go. The ability to pair with two sources at one time is another practical feature — like a smartphone and smartwatch while working out — making it easier to be wholly connected to devices without having to sacrifice one or the other.

The V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless, Rolling Stones Edition Matte Black headphones will be available in January 2022 in three design variations, "Classic Licks", "No Filter" and "Tattoo You" for $279.99 at V-MODA.com, Amazon, and select authorized Roland and V-MODA retailers.



