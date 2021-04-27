THE ROLLING STONES Launch SS21 'Rs No. 9 Carnaby' Collection

THE ROLLING STONES' fashion and lifestyle brand, RS No. 9 Carnaby, has launched its new SS21 collection on Monday, April 26. The collection introduces a bold new color palette, fresh for summer and presents reimagined classic ROLLING STONES graphics using the iconic tongue-and-lips logo.

Ideal for the upcoming festival season is the all new SS21 color palette, with summery shades of bold lemon yellow and cobalt blues featured on t-shirts, sweatshirts and crop vests.

The collection is available exclusively at the global flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street and for worldwide shipping at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk.

THE ROLLING STONES opened their world-first flagship store in September, RS No. 9 Carnaby, at 9 Carnaby Street in London's Soho. The new store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, features all of the hallmarks of the iconic band and includes exclusive new fashion label RS No. 9 Carnaby.

Jointly curated by THE ROLLING STONES and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colors of red and black. The glass floor features many of the band's lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork, "Exile On Main Street" (1972) and "Some Girls" (1978).

Inside, there is an exclusive and curated mix of collections and collaborations for fans of all ages. Sound, vision, and lighting are key store components. Five 90-inch portrait screens display a film made exclusively for the store showing footage across the rich history of the band. Speakers from high end British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins play tracks from the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world. The store also features a bespoke T-shirt customization station. Choose from an array of exclusive designs on the touch screen menu to create something unique.

Following the opening of the flagship store in London's Soho, THE ROLLING STONES launched a global e-commerce shop equipped with a 360-degree virtual experience, so customers can shop inside the store from anywhere in the world.