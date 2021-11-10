THE ROLLING STONES Launch Limited-Edition Collaboration With TOMMY JEANS

THE ROLLING STONES have announced an exciting new collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans. The "Tommy Revisited: Music Edition" collection combines the Tommy Jeans streetwear aesthetic with tour merchandise-inspired apparel, honoring musical legends that include legendary rock band THE ROLLING STONES.

From the start, music has played a crucial role in the life and work of designer Tommy Hilfiger as well as in the brand DNA of Tommy Jeans, and THE ROLLING STONES were one of the first bands Hilfiger fell in love with. The collection celebrates the iconic 1999 Rolling Stones X Tommy Hilfiger "No Security" tour merchandise with a Tommy Jeans streetwear twist.

Launching at the global flagship store, RS No.9 Carnaby, at 9 Carnaby Street and online at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk on Friday, November 12, the collection consists of six styles of tees and sweatshirts in strong, bold colorways. All products feature the iconic ROLLING STONES tongue-and lips logo and are available in both unisex and female sizing, and made from organic cotton.

Three limited-edition standout pieces from the collaboration have been produced exclusively for sale only at the global flagship store RS No.9 Carnaby, including a printed black tee, denim jacket and long-sleeve sweat both embroidered all over with THE ROLLING STONES logo. These three exclusive pieces will sit alongside the wider collection in-store.

All items will be available to purchase in store at RS No.9 Carnaby from Friday, November 12. Prices range from £40 to £140.

THE ROLLING STONES opened their world-first flagship store in September 2020, RS No. 9 Carnaby at 9 Carnaby Street in London's Soho. The store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, features all of the hallmarks of the iconic band and includes exclusive new fashion label RS No. 9 Carnaby.

Jointly curated by THE ROLLING STONES and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colors of red and black. The glass floor features many of the band's lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork, "Exile On Main Street" (1972) and "Some Girls" (1978). Inside, there is an exclusive and curated mix of collections and collaborations for fans of all ages.

Sound, vision and lighting are key store components. Five 90-inch portrait screens display a film made exclusively for the store showing footage across the rich history of the band. Speakers from high-end British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins play tracks from the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.