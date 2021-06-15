THE RASMUS Singer Drops Piano-And-Vocal Cover Versions Of METALLICA And SLAYER Classics

Singer Lauri Ylönen of Finnish rockers THE RASMUS has released his piano-and-vocal cover versions of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" and SLAYER's "South Of Heaven" as part of his "Bedroom Sessions". You can now watch the two clips below.

Lauri previously stated about his YouTube series: "Every Sunday I will post a new video where I play songs in my bedroom, all by myself. It’s gonna be THE RASMUS songs but also other songs that have inspired me over the years."

During the last pandemic-infused year, THE RASMUS has been busy recording its tenth album together with U.K.-based, Danish-born producer Joshua, whose credits include KENT, MEW, KASHMIR, GUANO APES, BRODER DANIEL and CARPARK NORTH. Last month, THE RASMUS returned with the first fruits of those sessions in the form of new single "Bones".

"Bones" will be followed by more singles in the autumn, leading up to a full album release in 2022 (details to follow). The band has also announced a worldwide tour for 2022 in support of the new album.

THE RASMUS was formed in 1995 while the members were still in high school. Their debut, "Peep", rapidly went gold in their homeland Finland, making the members rock stars at the age of 16. The follow-up, "Playboys", also went gold and earned the group an Emma, Finland's version of a Grammy. Their third album, "Hell Of A Tester", included "Liquid", a track that was voted "Best Single Of The Year" by Finland's music critics. 2001's "Into" album went double platinum in their native country, with its debut single, "F-F-F-Falling", hitting the top of the charts. An international audience started to build, and the band toured throughout Europe. Their fifth album, "Dead Letters", released in 2003, became the band's biggest breakthrough yet, due in large part to the success of the single "In The Shadows". 2005's "Hide From The Sun" went platinum in Finland. Their fourth Finnish chart-topper, "Black Roses", was released in 2008, produced by Desmond Child. After the release of compilation "Best Of The Rasmus: 2001-2009" and a 2011 solo LP from Lauri Ylönen titled "New World", THE RASMUS released its self-titled eighth album, "The Rasmus", in 2012. The band returned in 2017 with the album "Dark Matters". THE RASMUS is still one Europe's most in-demand rock acts. They have toured Scandinavia many times as well as Central Europe, Asia, Japan, Canada, USA and South America.

THE RASMUS is:

Lauri Ylönen - vocals

Eero Heinonen - bass

Pauli Rantasalmi - guitars

Aki Hakala - drums

