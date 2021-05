THE RASMUS Returns With New Single, 'Bones'

It's been four years since the last THE RASMUS album, "Dark Matters". During the last pandemic-infused year, THE RASMUS has been busy recording its tenth album together with U.K.-based, Danish-born producer Joshua, whose credits include KENT, MEW, KASHMIR, GUANO APES, BRODER DANIEL and CARPARK NORTH.

THE RASMUS returns with the first fruits of those sessions in the form of new single "Bones".

THE RASMUS singer Lauri Ylönen states about "Bones": "It's about bad karma. Whatever you leave behind in life you'll find in front of you one day. This song presents a slightly different sound but still has the typical dark layer of THE RASMUS."

"Bones" will be followed by more singles in the autumn, leading up to a full album release in 2022 (details to follow). The band has also announced a worldwide tour for 2022 in support of the new album.

THE RASMUS 2022 tour dates:

Oct. 10 - Germany - Hamburg - Markthalle

Oct. 11 - Germany - Berlin - Metropol

Oct. 12 - Poland - Warsaw - Proxima

Oct. 13 - Poland - Krakow - Kwadrat

Oct. 14 - Germany - Leipzig - Taubchental

Oct. 15 - Czech Rep. - Prague - Forum Karlin

Oct. 17 - Hungary - Budapest - BNMC

Oct. 18 - Austria - Vienna - Ottakringer Brauerei

Oct. 19 - Germany - Munich - Neue Theaterfabrik

Oct. 21 - Italy - Milan - Fabrique

Oct. 22 - Switzerland - Bern - Bierhubeli

Oct. 23 - France - Paris - La Maroquinerie

Oct. 24 - Luxembourg - Esch-Sur-Alzette - Rockhal

Oct. 25 - Germany - Wiesbaden - Schlachthof (Halfhouse)

Oct. 27 - Germany - Cologne - LMH

Oct. 28 - Holland - Haarlem - Patronaat

Oct. 30 - England - Nottingham - Rock City

Oct. 31 - England - Manchester - O2 Ritz

Nov. 01 - Scotland - Glasgow - Garage

Nov. 02 - England - Bristol - O2 Academy

Nov. 03 - England - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov. 05 - Ukraine - Kiev - Mc Hall

Nov. 06 - Ukraine - Lviv - Malevich Club

Nov. 07 - Ukraine - Odessa - Musical Comedy Theatre

Nov. 08 - Ukraine - Dnipro - Shynnic House Of Culture

Nov. 09 - Ukraine - Kharekiv - Mekhanika

Nov. 11 - Russia - Moscow - Stadium

Nov. 12 - Russia - St Petersburg - A2

THE RASMUS was formed in 1995 while the members were still in high school. Their debut, "Peep", rapidly went gold in their homeland Finland, making the members rock stars at the age of 16. The follow-up, "Playboys", also went gold and earned the group an Emma, Finland's version of a Grammy. Their third album, "Hell Of A Tester", included "Liquid", a track that was voted "Best Single Of The Year" by Finland's music critics. 2001's "Into" album went double platinum in their native country, with its debut single, "F-F-F-Falling", hitting the top of the charts. An international audience started to build, and the band toured throughout Europe. Their fifth album, "Dead Letters", released in 2003, became the band's biggest breakthrough yet, due in large part to the success of the single "In The Shadows". 2005's "Hide From The Sun" went platinum in Finland. Their fourth Finnish chart-topper, "Black Roses", was released in 2008, produced by Desmond Child. After the release of compilation "Best Of The Rasmus: 2001-2009" and a 2011 solo LP from Lauri Ylönen titled "New World", THE RASMUS released its self-titled eighth album, "The Rasmus", in 2012. The band returned in 2017 with the album "Dark Matters". THE RASMUS is still one Europe's most in-demand rock acts. They have toured Scandinavia many times as well as Central Europe, Asia, Japan, Canada, USA and South America.

THE RASMUS is:

Lauri Ylönen - vocals

Eero Heinonen - bass

Pauli Rantasalmi - guitars

Aki Hakala - drums

Photo credit: Venla Shalin