THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN: Why I Decided To Move To Maine

Taylor Momsen, lead singer for the rock band THE PRETTY RECKLESS, spoke to News Center Maine about her decision to move to Maine several years ago. "I love Maine," she said. "I've been coming for quite some time now, like since we formed the band, 'cause the band's all from New England, so we rehearse up here. So I've been coming here since I was, like, 15. So it was about time I stopped staying in hotels and actually got a place. And I love it. It's my favorite."
"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. The LP will be released via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.
Momsen recently confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".
Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.
