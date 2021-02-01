THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN Talks About Upcoming Videos For 'And So It Went' And 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS recently filmed a video for the song "And So It Went", featuring a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello. The track is taken from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which will be made available on February 12 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Speaking to Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio, THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen stated about the "And So It Went" clip (see video below): "Unfortunately, due to COVID craziness, [Tom] could not be in the video — we could not quite make that work — but we did figure out quite a cool way to represent him, so he's very much represented. I don't wanna give that away yet though."

According to Taylor, THE PRETTY RECKLESS also started filming a video for "Only Love Can Save Me Now", which features Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil of SOUNDGARDEN. "We shot our part in New York, and we now have to shoot their part in Seattle," she explained. "And we're gonna put it all together, and hopefully it's gonna turn out fucking awesome."

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

Regarding how Morello ended up appearing on "And So It Went", Momsen told Guitar World: "I've known him for a while now but we reconnected at the Chris Cornell tribute [concert in Los Angeles] — he also played on 'Loud Love' and a few other things. Me and Ben [Philips, THE PRETTY RECKLESS guitarist] were talking saying he could play another solo… or we could call up Tom Morello and get that wizardry on there.

"He is unlike anyone else. Like Kim, he has such a unique voice on guitar. You know immediately when it's him playing. And he didn't disappoint — it was everything you could want from a Tom Morello solo."

