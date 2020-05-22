THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN: 'Rock And Roll And Live Music Can't Go Away'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen was recently interviewed by the 93.3 WMMR radio station. Asked if she thinks the coronavirus crisis will have a long-lasting effect on the touring industry and live events, Taylor said (hear audio below): "Oh, man, I don't know. When it comes back, I'm sure it's a gonna be a little different — I'm sure there's gonna be some regulations that are different or safety codes or whatever. But the one thing I do know is that rock and roll and live music, that can't go away — it simply can't. It's needed in the world, and I know that musicians will figure out a way to do it. I joined a band to play live — I can't not play — so we'll figure it out."

Speaking about how she is spending her time in quarantine, Momsen said: "Honestly, I've been basically quarantined for the past three years. We had a hard couple of years and I kind of went down and stepped out of the public eye to gather myself and make this album [the upcoming 'Death By Rock And Roll']. So I was really looking forward to getting back out on the road. With releasing the first single and getting back out on tour, I was, like, 'I'm back — back into society.' And, obviously, this has put a damper on that. So I'm kind of used to the quarantine lifestyle. However, I'm extraordinarily sad that we can't play right now, because I just so badly wanna get onstage and scream 'Death By Rock And Roll'."

Momsen confirmed in a separate interview with Detroit radio station WRIF that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

Momsen told The Pulse Of Radio about working at the historic Seattle studio: "In one way, it was kind of like walking back in time. You come in and there's just all the PEARL JAM gold records and paintings and there's a wall that's covered in signed drumheads and pictures of people who've worked there. And then the studio itself is very warm and inviting, very comfortable. So it was very suited to what I was used to, but with all this added history to it."

"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. It will follow up 2016's "Who You Selling For", which featured the rock radio hits "Oh My God", "Back To The River" and "Take Me Down".

