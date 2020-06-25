THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN On Drive-In Concerts: 'It's Certainly Interesting'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen spoke to Saginaw, Michigan's Z93 radio station about how she is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. Asked how she thinks live music will change when this is all said and done, she said: "I don't know. I don't think anyone really knows right now. I think, obviously, there's probably gonna be screening and things, health security protocols that weren't in place before. I don't know. Everything is up in the air. I'm just like you — I have no idea.

"I just wanna get back with the band and crank music," she continued. "So if that means everyone has to be six feet apart or it's an outside show — whatever the protocols are to make it safe; safety is obviously number one."

Momsen also weighed in on the prospect of THE PRETTY RECKLESS playing drive-in concerts, with people socially distanced in their cars.

"We'll see how it goes," she said. "It's certainly interesting. Like I said, I think live music will prevail, because bands need to play and people love to go to shows. It's something that's needed in the world, so we'll figure out a way to do it. I think drive-in shows is the first step. I think it's kind of cool. It's kind of like old school. Instead of a movie, date night [will consist of going to] to a concert. [Laughs]"

"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. The LP will be released via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Momsen recently confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

