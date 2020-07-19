THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN On Dealing With Coronavirus Crisis: 'I Keep Telling Everyone To Turn To Music As A Salvation'

In a new interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen was asked how the coronavirus crisis has changed her worldview in terms of the things she wants to express through music. She responded (hear audio below): "That's a good question. I don't know. I was so wrapped up in this record, in 'Death By Rock And Roll', before all this started, and we just finished the album before the lockdown. So it's very bizarre to wrap my head around to release music and not be able to complete the circle by playing it live. So I'm not entirely sure. It's a very scary time, it's very unprecedented, and I'm sure it's affected people around the world, literally, in so many ways. I think there's a lot of anxiety and a lot of fear. I keep turning to music and I keep telling everyone to turn to music as a salvation. It's the one thing in my life that has never let me down."

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's fourth album, "Death By Rock And Roll", will be released in early 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world. The title track was made available in May.

Momsen confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

Momsen recently said that she was "devastated" by the death of SOUNDGARDEN singer Chris Cornell. THE PRETTY RECKLESS opened for SOUNDGARDEN in Detroit on May 17, 2017, a couple of hours before Cornell apparently committed suicide by hanging. Less than a year later, in April 2018, THE PRETTY RECKLESS's producer Kato Khandwala died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

