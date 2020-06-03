THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN: 'Live Music And Rock And Roll Is Not Gonna Go Away Forever'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen recently spoke to 100.3 The X Rocks radio personality Big J about her band's inability to tour during the coronavirus pandemic. "It's crazy times," she said (see video below). "I don't know what to say. It's a real bummer. We were supposed to be on tour right now. We had some of the best touring lined up in our career. It was all the festivals, it was the FOO FIGHTERS, it was GUNS N' ROSES, it was PEARL JAM — the list goes on and on — and after three years of basically self-quarantining for myself, I was really ready to get back out into the world and really excited to play the new material live, and the circle doesn't quite feel complete without being able to do that. But we've just gotta be patient. Ride the storm out, wait.

"I do know that live music and rock and roll, it's not gonna go away forever — it can't," she continued. "it's lifeblood. People need it, musicians need it. So I know that musicians will figure out a way to do it. We'll figure out a way to play. I know they're talking movie theater drive-in concerts and stuff right now. Right now, it's obviously quarantine videos that's a big thing. But we'll figure it out. I'm just looking forward to once the four of us can get in a room together and just start playing, then the weight will start to lift and we'll figure it out from there."

Momsen recently confirmed in a separate interview with Detroit radio station WRIF that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on THE PRETTY RECKLESS's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. It will follow up 2016's "Who You Selling For", which featured the rock radio hits "Oh My God", "Back To The River" and "Take Me Down".

