THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN Isn't Opposed To Acting Again: 'Never Say Never'

Taylor Momsen says that she is no longer opposed to taking acting jobs again.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer started acting at the age of two, though her breakout role came in 2000, at the age of seven, when she played Cindy Lou Who in the live action adaptation of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas", starring Jim Carrey. Seven years later, she rose to fame as Jenny Humphrey in the CW's hit teen drama "Gossip Girl". She ended up leaving the show for good after the fourth season, insisting she was taking a break from Hollywood. She later told various media outlets that she was "not pursuing" acting at all, saying that "it feels like a past life."

Asked in a new interview with the Rock 102.1 KFMA radio station whether she still feels like acting is behind her and she is fully committed to her music career, Taylor said (hear audio below): "Rock and roll is forever a mainstay — I will never not play rock and roll music; I'm gonna be playing rock and roll music till I'm dead. For a long time, I said I'd never act again, but I've gotten older now, and who knows? It's not something I'm actively pursuing in any way, but never say never, I guess."

She went on to break down the differences between playing rock and roll and acting, saying: "It's just so different. It's so my vision, music — from the music to the visuals to the live shows to everything; I'm in charge of all of it. Getting to see that through, it really feeds my creative soul, whereas acting, it was much of a job for me — kind of show up, do the job and go home. I'm not involved in any of the creative of it… [Music is] so personal that you can't beat it."

Momsen recently confirmed in a separate interview with Detroit radio station WRIF that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on THE PRETTY RECKLESS's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. It will follow up 2016's "Who You Selling For", which featured the rock radio hits "Oh My God", "Back To The River" and "Take Me Down".

