THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN Is 'Incredibly Grateful' For 'Death By Rock And Roll''s Chart Success

Last month, THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. It marked the third top 10 and first No. 1 for the Taylor Momsen-fronted act on the chart. The album opened with 16,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending February 18, according to MRC Data.

Speaking about the LP's impressive chart performance, Momsen told Thorn Of Rock (hear audio below): "It's insane. I don't know how to feel. It's mindblowing. I mean, you never what to expect when releasing an album at any period in time, but especially nowadays, with the state of the world and how crazy everything is. We had no idea. It's an incredible honor, and I'm so happy that people are taking the time to listen to this album that we spent so much time working on. I really poured everything I had of myself into it. So I'm incredibly grateful — and excited."

Asked if she believed in "Death By Rock And Roll" from day one, Taylor said: "Of course. I wouldn't make it if I didn't believe in it. I think that's the key to success in any form. And I'm not talking about commercial success; I'm talking about personal success. I don't make something unless I really believe in it. And as soon as I wrote the record, I knew that we had something really special, and we had to record it. And then that was a whole other process — recording everything and making what I hear in my head somehow come out the other end of the speakers so everyone else can hear it too. And that comes with a lot of trial and error. But I really think that we accomplished something extraordinarily special on this record. I really do think this might be the best album we've ever released."

"Death By Rock And Roll" was released via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world. It is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first LP to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

"Death By Rock And Roll" features guest appearances by Tom Morello of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, and Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of SOUNDGARDEN.

