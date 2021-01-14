THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN: 'I'm Very Controlling When It Comes To The Artistic Side Of Things'

January 14, 2021 0 Comments

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN: 'I'm Very Controlling When It Comes To The Artistic Side Of Things'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the band's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which will be made available on February 12 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world. Asked if it's true that the LP was completed before THE PRETTY RECKLESS even signed with the two record companies that are releasing the effort, Taylor said (see video below): "Yes — yes and no. I don't know how to exactly get into this. I'm very controlling, for lack of a better word, when it comes to the artistic side of things. I make music for myself, and I don't like people in my ear telling me what I can or can't do, or have to change. So I like to make the art, and then release it. So I deal in licensing deals, where I can maintain creative control. And as far as the releasing of things, that side of it is a business, but making the art — that has to be mine. So I make it and then see who's interested. [Laughs]"

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest single "And So It Went". features a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

In addition to Morello, "Death By Rock And Roll" features Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

Momsen told Forbes about "Death By Rock And Roll": "We worked really hard on this album and we went through a lot of loss, a lot of tragedy, and we really poured our hearts and souls into it and in a way I can't express verbally. It's all there in the music, so that's why I say it feels like a rebirth. It almost feels like the first record in a sense, because we really had to go back to the beginning after losing Kato, our producer. I'm just really excited for people to hear it because, in my opinion, it's the best album we've ever made so it's hard to sit on this music."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).