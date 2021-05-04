THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN Has Just Discovered YouTube Reaction Videos

During an appearance earlier today (Tuesday, May 4) on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen revealed that she recently developed a new hobby while in quarantine. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm trying to become a tech-type person. I'm still really bad at it, if I'm being honest. But I've now discovered these things called 'reaction videos' online, where you can watch people videotape themselves listening to a song, or your song, for the first time. And it's not even what they say, but watching their face as they listen to it, I find very enjoyable. And so in lieu of [being able to play a live shows with] a massive audience in front of you, that's something that's become like a hobby of mine."

Last month, THE PRETTY RECKLESS announced that it had opted against making any tour plans for 2021 due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's new album, "Death By Rock And Roll", was released in February via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world. It was the band's first LP to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

The latest single from "Death By Rock And Roll", "And So It Went", recently topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The song, which features a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, has become the band's sixth single to land at No. 1 on the chart. THE PRETTY RECKLESS's previous chart-topper was "Death By Rock And Roll", which spent three week at No. 1 last August.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has the impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have six No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

