THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN Explains TOM MORELLO Guest Appearance On 'Death By Rock And Roll' Album

THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen spoke to Download TV about how the band's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll", ended up featuring a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello on the song "And So It Went". She said (see video below): "I've known Tom for a few years now, but we kind of reconnected at the 'I Am The Highway' tribute for Chris Cornell; we both played with SOUNDGARDEN on the song 'Loud Love'. As I was making the record, the song 'And So It Went' came about, and I called him up and I said, 'This is begging for your voice on this. This is begging for a Tom Morello solo,' just 'cause he has such a unique voice and a unique sound that is so distinctive to him. And I said, 'Dude, are you in? Do you like the song? Is it something that you can contribute to?' And then he was all about it and he sent back his wizardry. And I'll tell you this, when it comes, it comes in slamming, and it's so undeniably Tom Morello, he makes the song. It's awesome."

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021. It will follow up 2016's "Who You Selling For", which featured the rock radio hits "Oh My God", "Back To The River" and "Take Me Down".

In a recent interview with WRIF, Momsen called "Death By Rock And Roll" "like a rebirth for us. In a lot of ways, it almost feels like the first record in the sense that we really threw everything that we had at it — we worked so hard on it," she said. "And I'm just excited for it to be out and have people come on this journey with me and see where it took us. I think it took us, in my opinion, to a new level. It's a new and improved PRETTY RECKLESS."

The "Death By Rock And Roll" title track recently cracked the Top 10 at rock radio.

