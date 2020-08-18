THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN Explains Decision To Delay 'Death By Rock And Roll' Album Until 2021

THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen spoke to Forbes about the band's decision to hold off on releasing its new album, "Death By Rock And Roll", until 2021.

"We talked about holding the song 'Death By Rock And Roll' for longer too, and I was, like, 'I can't do this. I can't just sit on this album forever,'" she said. "The world needs music and music has such a healing thing to it, and it saved my life, time and time again.

"If we put out a song and if it can put a smile on some people's faces, great; we'll take it from there. That's kind of what we're doing — we're riding the wave.

"This is just such an unprecedented time, so we're trying to take it step by step, and see where things go," she explained.

"Everything is still up in the air, but we are planning on releasing more singles before the full album is out. There's going to be more music to come. [The title track] is just the first little taste or the tip of the iceberg, if you will.

"The main reason for delaying it was simply because putting out a few songs and not being able to play them is one thing, but putting out a full album and not being able to tour is crazy," Taylor added. "Now, who knows when touring is going to come back? I keep hearing different things, and the date keeps getting later and later. We can't wait forever. Eventually, we'll just put it out. But that was kind of the main reason for it, and like I said, it's kind of just the waiting game now."

"Death By Rock And Roll" will be released via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world. The title track was made available in May.

Momsen recently confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.