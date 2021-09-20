THE PRETTY RECKLESS's TAYLOR MOMSEN And BEN PHILLIPS Kick Off Rock Installment Of 'How I Wrote That Song'

BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.), Beasley Media Group and Xperi's HD Radio Technology have launched the fourth installment of BMI's signature series "How I Wrote That Song", featuring Taylor Momsen and Ben Phillips of the notable rock band THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

Each episode of the 12-part series will give audiences an insider's look into the creative process of writing and producing hit songs as well as the stories behind them. This episode features the writing process behind some of THE PRETTY RECKLESS's biggest hits like "Heaven Knows", "Messed Up World", "Follow Me Down" and many more.

A new Brian Ives-hosted episode will air every two weeks on Beasley Media Group radio stations across the country, with the video component posted on bbgi.com.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", was made available in February via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital Charts. The record also yielded two back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll" and "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello). The band has tallied six No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

