THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Spring 2020 Tour Rescheduled For September/October

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's previously announced May 2020 tour has been rescheduled for September/October.
Vocalist Taylor Momsen said in a statement: "The health and safety of everyone attending our shows is our number one priority. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, THE PRETTY RECKLESS headline dates in May 2020 have been rescheduled. All tickets remain valid for the new dates. Further questions or concerns can be directed to point of purchase. Stay safe."
Tour dates:
Sep. 14 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
Sep. 22 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall
Sep. 25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Oct. 02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Oct. 03 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
Oct. 05 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Oct. 08 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
This past February, Momsen said that THE PRETTY RECKLESS' new album was "almost finished," and she described the songs as "incredibly personal."
THE PRETTY RECKLESS's fourth LP is shaping up to be the band's most deeply personal release yet and will take listeners on a journey from darkness into light like only they can. It will also feature some can't-miss collaborations with several iconic artists.
THE PRETTY RECKLESS is managed by David Sonenberg and Erica Ramon for DAS Communications Ltd.
