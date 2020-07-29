THE PRETTY RECKLESS's 'Heaven Knows' Certified Platinum In U.S.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's "Heaven Knows" single was certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) on July 15 for accumulating 1 million certified units. According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

"Heaven Knows" originally appeared on THE PRETTY RECKLESS's second album, "Going To Hell", which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart back in 2014 with more than 35,000 copies sold in its first week of release.

Earlier this week, THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest smash single, "Death By Rock And Roll", became the No. 1 rock song in the country. The track has ascended into the top spot on the Mediabase and BDS (Billboard) Rock charts.

The song marks the THE PRETTY RECKLESS's fifth No. 1 single of its career. The band also has the incredible distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's fourth album, "Death By Rock And Roll", will be released in early 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world. The title track was made available in May.

"'Death By Rock And Roll' signifies the start of a new era for the band and we couldn't be more thankful at the reaction from all the fans and support we've seen over the last few months," says singer Taylor Momsen. "This is only the beginning and we can't wait for everyone to hear the new album. I think people will be surprised..."

Momsen confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

