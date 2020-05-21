THE PRETTY RECKLESS's 'Death By Rock And Roll' Album To Feature Guest Appearances By MATT CAMERON, KIM THAYIL And TOM MORELLO

THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen has confirmed that the band's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll", will feature guest appearances by SOUNDGARDEN's Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil (on a song called "Only Love Can Save Me Now"), and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello (on "And So It Went").

Speaking to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about "Only Love Can Save Me Now", Momsen said: "We recorded that in Seattle at London Bridge Studios, and it was just an awesome experience to get to actually spend some time in Seattle. Every time we're on tour, we're in and out so fast, it was really good to kind of experience the city for all that it is and all that history and record at such an iconic studio. I mean, PEARL JAM's 'Ten' [was recorded] there, and 'Louder Than Love' by SOUNDGARDEN. And then to be there with SOUNDGARDEN, it was pretty surreal."

Momsen went on to say that she was "devastated" by the death of SOUNDGARDEN singer Chris Cornell. THE PRETTY RECKLESS opened for SOUNDGARDEN in Detroit on May 17, 2017, a couple of hours before Cornell apparently committed suicide by hanging. Less than a year later, in April 2018, THE PRETTY RECKLESS's producer Kato Khandwala died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

"We had a few hard years," she said. "I'm not gonna lie. I went pretty down. Not to get too heavy into it, but I went pretty down into depression, and it took music to get me out of it again. I finally started writing again to get out everything that I was feeling, and that is what turned into the record that you are all going to hear hopefully very soon.

"I know it's cliché, but music has saved my life time and time again — it's the thing that I can always rely on and turn to, and it's always there for me. It's always supported me, so I support it."

According to Momsen, "Death By Rock And Roll" "really feels like a rebirth for us. In a lot of ways, it almost feels like the first record in the sense that we really threw everything that we had at it — we worked so hard on it," she said. "And I'm just excited for it to be out and have people come on this journey with me and see where it took us. I think it took us, in my opinion, to a new level. It's a new and improved PRETTY RECKLESS."

Asked when fans can expect to see "Death By Rock And Roll" released, Taylor said: "I don't know the answer, 'cause everything's still in kind of limbo right now just, obviously, with the pandemic and very unprecedented times. So we're not exactly sure. But I do know that we're gonna be putting out more songs and stuff, and more material before the full album. So this isn't just a quick little flash in the pan and we're going away. We're back."

Momsen is a longtime fan of SOUNDGARDEN, having previously said that the Cornell-fronted outfit was the band for which she most wanted to open for.

Shortly after Cornell's death was made public, Momsen wrote in an Instagram post that her "heart is broken. Still in a state of shock," she added. "I have no words right now except my heart pours out to his beautiful family and friends."

THE PRETTY RECKLESS also posted a tribute to Cornell on the band's Twitter, writing: "Our deepest sympathies to family and new friends we just had the privilege to join for an all-too-brief moment. Our hearts are with you."

Two days after the Detroit concert, THE PRETTY RECKLESS was due to play at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey but postponed the show as a result of Cornell's passing.

In January 2019, Momsen appeared with the three surviving members of SOUNDGARDEN at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" show in Los Angeles.

