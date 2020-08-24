THE PRETTY RECKLESS's Acoustic Version Of 'Death By Rock And Roll' Now Available On Streaming Services

THE PRETTY RECKLESS performed a quarantine acoustic version of "Death By Rock And Roll", the title track of the band's forthcoming album, during a June 18 iHeartRadio Facebook Live session. The intimate and at-home performance is now available for streaming at all outlets.

The "Death By Rock And Roll" LP will be released in early 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

"In a lot of ways, this new album feels like a rebirth and our first single, 'Death by Rock And Roll', represents that salvation that my favorite music brings me," said vocalist Taylor Momsen. "Rock is freedom and this song is about living life the way you want, and now that belongs to everyone who listens."

Momsen recently confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

According to Momsen, "Death By Rock And Roll" "almost feels like the first record in the sense that we really threw everything that we had at it — we worked so hard on it," she said. "And I'm just excited for it to be out and have people come on this journey with me and see where it took us. I think it took us, in my opinion, to a new level. It's a new and improved PRETTY RECKLESS."

"Death By Rock And Roll" is the fifth No. 1 single of THE PRETTY RECKLESS's career. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have five No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard chart.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is:

Taylor Momsen - Vocals

Ben Phillips - Guitar

Mark Damon - Bass

Jamie Perkins - Drums

