May 15, 2020 0 Comments

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Releases New Single, 'Death By Rock And Roll'

"Death By Rock And Roll", the title track of the forthcoming album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, can be streamed below. The LP will be released later in the year via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

"In a lot of ways, this new album feels like a rebirth and our first single, 'Death by Rock And Roll', represents that salvation that my favorite music brings me," says vocalist Taylor Momsen. "Rock is freedom and this song is about living life the way you want, and now that belongs to everyone who listens."

This past February, Momsen said that THE PRETTY RECKLESS's new album was "almost finished," and she described the songs as "incredibly personal." It was also revealed that the LP will feature some "can't-miss collaborations" with several iconic artists.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's producer Kato Khandwala died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

A couple of days after Kato's death, Momsen paid tribute to the band's longtime collaborator, calling him "our ringleader" and "our confidant" and saying that "nothing will be the same without him."

Since forming in 2009, THE PRETTY RECKLESS has quietly made history. The group's 2010 debut, "Light Me Up", ignited this rise. It was 2014's "Going To Hell", however, that set the whole genre ablaze. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, spawning three No. 1 hits — the gold-certified "Heaven Knows" (the biggest rock song of 2014), "Fucked Up World" and "Follow Me Down" — a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since THE PRETENDERS in 1984. Their third opus, "Who You Selling For", boasted a diverse set of standout tracks, including "Oh My God", "Back To The River" and "Take Me Down". It also garnered praise from Vogue, Nylon and Billboard. Along the way, the group toured with the likes of SOUNDGARDEN and GUNS N' ROSES and tallied half-a-billion streams.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is managed by David Sonenberg and Erica Ramon for DAS Communications Ltd.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is:

Taylor Momsen - Vocals
Ben Phillips - Guitar
Mark Damon - Bass
Jamie Perkins - Drums


COMMENTS

