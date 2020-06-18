THE PRETTY RECKLESS Releases Lyric Video For 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The official lyric video for "Death By Rock And Roll", the title track of the forthcoming album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, can be seen below. The LP will be released via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

"In a lot of ways, this new album feels like a rebirth and our first single, 'Death by Rock And Roll', represents that salvation that my favorite music brings me," said vocalist Taylor Momsen. "Rock is freedom and this song is about living life the way you want, and now that belongs to everyone who listens."

Momsen recently confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

"Death By Rock And Roll", the fourth studio album from THE PRETTY RECKLESS, will arrive in late 2020 or early 2021.

According to Momsen, "Death By Rock And Roll" "almost feels like the first record in the sense that we really threw everything that we had at it — we worked so hard on it," she said. "And I'm just excited for it to be out and have people come on this journey with me and see where it took us. I think it took us, in my opinion, to a new level. It's a new and improved PRETTY RECKLESS."

Since forming in 2009, THE PRETTY RECKLESS has quietly made history. The group's 2010 debut, "Light Me Up", ignited this rise. It was 2014's "Going To Hell", however, that set the whole genre ablaze. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, spawning three No. 1 hits — the gold-certified "Heaven Knows" (the biggest rock song of 2014), "Fucked Up World" and "Follow Me Down" — a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since THE PRETENDERS in 1984. Their third opus, "Who You Selling For", boasted a diverse set of standout tracks, including "Oh My God", "Back To The River" and "Take Me Down". It also garnered praise from Vogue, Nylon and Billboard. Along the way, the group toured with the likes of SOUNDGARDEN and GUNS N' ROSES and tallied half-a-billion streams.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is managed by David Sonenberg and Erica Ramon for DAS Communications Ltd.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is:

Taylor Momsen - Vocals

Ben Phillips - Guitar

Mark Damon - Bass

Jamie Perkins - Drums

