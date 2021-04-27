THE PRETTY RECKLESS Postpones All Touring Until 2022

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has opted against making any tour plans for 2021 due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, the Taylor Momsen-fronted outfit released the following statement via social media: "After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing Covid epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022. We absolutely cannot wait to come back and see you around the world in 2022… stay tuned for announcements coming this week!"

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's "And So It Went" recently topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The song, which features a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, has become the band's sixth single to land at No. 1 on the chart. THE PRETTY RECKLESS's previous chart-topper was "Death By Rock And Roll", which spent three week at No. 1 last August.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has the impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have six No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

"And So It Went" and "Death By Rock And Roll" are both taken from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which was released in February via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first LP to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

