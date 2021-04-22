THE PRETTY RECKLESS Is First Female-Fronted Act To Have Six No. 1 Singles On 'Mainstream Rock Airplay' Chart

April 22, 2021 0 Comments

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's "And So It Went" has topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The song, which features a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, has become the band's sixth single to land at No. 1 on the chart. THE PRETTY RECKLESS's previous chart-topper was "Death By Rock And Roll", which spent three week at No. 1 last August.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has the impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have six No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

"And So It Went" and "Death By Rock And Roll" are both taken from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which was released in February via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen previously stated about "And So It Went": "The world has been in such a state of civil unrest. 'And So It Went' basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song."

Morello said about working with THE PRETTY RECKLESS: "I got to perform with Taylor Momsen at the Chris Cornell memorial show. We rocked 'Loud Love' and she nailed it — no easy task. Thank goodness she and her band continue to fly the flag for rock 'n' roll in a mighty way."

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first LP to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.


