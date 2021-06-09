THE PRETTY RECKLESS Drops Music Video For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' Featuring SOUNDGARDEN's MATT CAMERON And KIM THAYIL

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's music video for the song "Only Love Can Save Me Now" can be seen below. The track, which features special guests Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil, both members of SOUNDGARDEN, is taken from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which was made available in February via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

"It's hard to describe the feeling around our song 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'," says THE PRETTY RECKLESS singer Taylor Momsen. "The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time — Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."

Thayil says: "It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this THE PRETTY RECKLESS song. 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' has elements of classic SOUNDGARDEN and the riff would probably be at home on 'Louder Than Love'. These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor's powerful and haunting vocals. Cheers, and thanks to THE PRETTY RECKLESS for inviting Matt and me to play on this track!"

Cameron shares: "Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and THE PRETTY RECKLESS on their new single 'Only Love Can Save Me Now', a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album 'Death By Rock And Roll'."

Upon release, "Death By Rock And Roll" topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital Charts. The record also yielded two back-to-back No. 1 singles — "Death By Rock And Roll" and "And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello). The band has tallied six No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first album to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

