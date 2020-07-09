THE PRETTY RECKLESS' 'Death By Rock And Roll' Album Probably Won't Arrive Before Early 2021

THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen has confirmed to the "Darry Talks To Bands" podcast that the band's fourth album, "Death By Rock And Roll", will likely not arrive before early 2021.

"It's very weird to release music and not be able to back it up with a tour — the circle doesn't feel complete until you get to play the songs live," she explained (hear audio below). "So it's a very strange time. I think we're doing the same thing that a lot of bands are doing — we're just kind of waiting and observing and trying to see where this is gonna go; these are such unprecedented times," she said, So it's kind of a little bit of a waiting game right now, so we don't have a specific release date. But I couldn't wait forever to put out music, hence the first single. We continued with that plan. And there's gonna be many more singles before the full album, so there's gonna be much more music coming your way — just not the full shebang till a little bit later."

"Death By Rock And Roll" will be released via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world. The album's first single, the title track, was made available in May.

Momsen recently confirmed in an interview that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

According to Momsen, "Death By Rock And Roll" "almost feels like the first record in the sense that we really threw everything that we had at it — we worked so hard on it," she said. "And I'm just excited for it to be out and have people come on this journey with me and see where it took us. I think it took us, in my opinion, to a new level. It's a new and improved PRETTY RECKLESS."

