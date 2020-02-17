THE PRETTY RECKLESS Announces May 2020 U.S. Tour

Making a much-anticipated return, THE PRETTY RECKLESS will launch a 2020 headline tour this spring. It marks the band's first run of shows since 2017. As such, they've pulled out all of the stops to ensure a special connection and fortify their growing connection to fans nationwide. Beginning May 5, the group canvases North America, performing in intimate venues in major cities such as New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and more.

Along the way, THE PRETTY RECKLESS appear at all of the major spring festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma, sharing stages with METALLICA, DEFTONES, and more. All dates are below.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public in select markets beginning Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. local time. The general onsale is set for Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

"It's been a long time since we've been out there and we're excited to hit the road this spring," says singer Taylor Momsen. "The new record is almost finished, the songs are incredibly personal, but we're ready to start sharing what we've been through the last couple years with the people that mean the most to us, our fans. See you all soon!"

THE PRETTY RECKLESS, who enjoyed four consecutive No. 1 singles and have established themselves as a rock force to be reckoned with, are working on their fourth record. The album is shaping up to be their most deeply personal release yet and will take listeners on a journey from darkness into light like only they can. It will also feature some can't-miss collaborations with several iconic artists. The band plans to release a new single this spring, with the album to follow later this year.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS is managed by David Sonenberg and Erica Ramon for DAS Communications Ltd.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS tour dates:

May 05 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 08 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 09 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*

May 11 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

May 13 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

May 15 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

May 16 - Camden, NJ @ MMRBQ*

May 17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple*

May 19 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Café

May 22 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

May 23 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma*

May 24 - Dallas, TX @ BFD*

* Festival date