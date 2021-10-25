THE PRETTY RECKLESS Announces First Shows In Almost Four Years

THE PRETTY RECKLESS will play a pair of shows at Brooklyn Made in New York at the end of March. The Taylor Momsen-fronted outfit announced the dates in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "THE BEGINNING! For our first shows in almost FOUR YEARS we are going back to where it all started…NEW YORK!!! We are playing a few intimate warmup shows at the brand new venue Brooklyn Made in March, tickets on sale FRIDAY! #deathbyrockandrolltour2022".

Brooklyn Made is a 500-capacity venue located at 428 Troutman Street in Bushwick, with lighting design by Jeremy Roth (Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mazzy Star). It was started by two industry insiders: Anthony Makes, the former president of Live Nation's New York office who also previously worked at Bowery Presents/AEG, and Kelly Winrich, longtime member of the group DELTA SPIRIT.

"Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we've accomplished this with Brooklyn Made," Makes said. "The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we've ever seen and we know. Every single artist and fan that comes here is going to be blown away by the experience."

This past April, THE PRETTY RECKLESS announced that it was postponing all live shows to 2022 due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier that same month, the band's "And So It Went" single topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The song, which features a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, became the group's sixth single to land at No. 1 on the chart. THE PRETTY RECKLESS's previous chart-topper was "Death By Rock And Roll", which spent three week at No. 1 in August 2020.

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has the impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have six No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

"And So It Went" and "Death By Rock And Roll" are both taken from THE PRETTY RECKLESS's latest album, "Death By Rock And Roll", which was released in February via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

"Death By Rock And Roll" is THE PRETTY RECKLESS's first LP to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.