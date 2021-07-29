THE OFFSPRING To Play Special 'iHeartRadio Live' Concert Next Month

THE OFFSPRING will play a very special live concert, "iHeartRadio Live With The Offspring", on August 12. During the show, THE OFFSPRING will perform music from its latest album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", as well as fan favorites from previous LPs, and talk about "Let The Bad Times Roll" and more during an exclusive question-and-answer session with iHeartRadio's Booker in front of a live audience at the iHeartRadio Theater LA.

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio Live Show With The Offspring" on Thursday, August 12 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Rock Nation station.

"Let The Bad Times Roll" arrived in April via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012's "Days Go By" was once again produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band's last two LPs.

Frontman Bryan "Dexter" Holland, guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse wrote and recorded "Let The Bad Times Roll" in the last few years at various locations, including the band's studio in Huntington Beach, California.

