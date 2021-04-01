THE OFFSPRING Teaches You How To Surf In First Episode Of 'How To: With The Offspring' Video Series

THE OFFSPRING has launched the "How To: With The Offspring" video series in which singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland and guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman share with their fans "a vast amount of useless knowledge" that they've accumulated over the years. The first episode, in which Dexter teaches you how to ride the waves like a pro, can be seen below.

Said Holland: "See, we've accumulated a certain amount of useless knowledge over the years about stuff we'd like to share with you. Let's just say that in these videos, we're gonna show you how to do a bunch of stuff that, well, you don't really know how to do."

THE OFFSPRING's tenth studio album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", will arrive on April 16 via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012's "Days Go By" was produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band's last two LPs.

Holland, Wasserman, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse wrote and recorded "Let The Bad Times Roll" in the last few years at various locations, including the band's studio in Huntington Beach, California.

Speaking about the inspiration for the "Let The Bad Times Roll" album title, Dexter told HardDrive Radio: "We had a song two albums ago [on 2008's 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace'] called 'Shit Is Fucked Up'. We wrote that 'cause we thought how terrible things were in the world back then. But it actually got worse. So we had to come up with a new title, 'Let The Bad Times Roll'.

"You can apply it to a lot of things," he explained. "I mean, we're not a political band. Some people would apply it to the last administration. Some people would apply it to things that are going on today, or just how messed up everything is, trying to fix our pandemic and all that kind of stuff."

Added Noodles: "But really, it's not just an American-centric thing either, cause you're seeing stuff happening around the world. There's unrest happening literally everywhere — on all continents. You're seeing unrest, and then you're also seeing anti-democratic forces kind of taking power in some places, in which case causes more unrest. So, yeah, the whole world is a little bit of a scary place right now."

Dexter continued: "That's right. Climate change, climate deniers, vaccine, anti-vaxxers — whatever you want, it's out there."

