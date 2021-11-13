THE OFFSPRING Shares Live Performance Video For Reimagined Version Of 'Gone Away'

THE OFFSPRING has unveiled a live performance video for "Gone Away". The clip, directed by Sean Sheetz, was filmed over two nights in September at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl and the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta.

A reimagined version of the song (which was originally recorded for the band's 1997 platinum-selling album "Ixnay On The Hombre") appears on THE OFFSPRING's acclaimed, chart-topping tenth studio album "Let The Bad Times Roll", released earlier this year. The new arrangement of "Gone Away" — which transforms the song into an elegiac piano ballad — has re-emerged as a fan favorite, and during this extended period of collective grief, the song has taken on a particular emotional resonance for many people.

In his introduction to the song, lead singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland notes: "Many of you have lost someone close to you, I know that I certainly have. When I've been singing this song lately, I've been thinking about that."

And as guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman recently observed: "'Gone Away' may not be the biggest song we've ever done, but it's probably touched people more profoundly than any song we've ever done. It's a heavy song about losing someone in your life, and that happens to everybody. Unfortunately, it's part of the human experience and people can relate. To all the fans that love that song and have experienced that loss, our heart goes out to you. We've been there, and we share your grief."

THE OFFSPRING's latest album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", arrived in April via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012's "Days Go By" was once again produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band's last two LPs.

Holland, Wasserman, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse wrote and recorded "Let The Bad Times Roll" in the last few years at various locations, including the band's studio in Huntington Beach, California.

