April 14, 2021 0 Comments

THE OFFSPRING Is 'Discussing' Possible Livestream Concert

In a new interview with Germany's Radio Bob!, THE OFFSPRING guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman was asked if he and his bandmates have considered staging a livestream concert during the coronavirus pandemic. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, but we'd wanna make it a real spectacle. We wouldn't wanna do something that just comes across as some guys playing on YouTube. There are some of these that are done really well and some of these that are not so interesting to watch. Especially if you're gonna charge people for a livestream, you wanna make sure it's really done well. So, yeah, we're discussing all of that. We're also very hopeful that with the advent of the vaccines and getting the vaccines out to everybody that the virus is gonna slow to a point where we can start gathering again in groups. And fingers crossed, we're gonna be coming your way hopefully before the end of the year."

THE OFFSPRING's tenth studio album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", will arrive on April 16 via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012's "Days Go By" was once again produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band's last two LPs.

Singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland, Noodles, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse wrote and recorded "Let The Bad Times Roll" in the last few years at various locations, including the band's studio in Huntington Beach, California.

In December, THE OFFSPRING released the official music video for its Rock-produced cover version of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", a rock song originally sung by Darlene Love and included on the 1963 seasonal compilation album "A Christmas Gift For You" from Phil Spector.

Last April, THE OFFSPRING jumped on the "Tiger King" bandwagon by recording a cover version of THE CLINTON JOHNSON BAND's "Here Kitty Kitty", a song made popular by Joe Schreibvogel — better known as Joe Exotic, the "Tiger King" — through the Netflix docuseries.

Photo credit: Daveed Benito

