THE OFFSPRING Guitarist Blasts 'Insane' TRUMP Supporters For Embracing Conspiracy Theories And Lies About U.S. Capitol Riot

THE OFFSPRING guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman has blasted as "insane" Donald Trump supporters who embrace wild conspiracy theories and outright lies about the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On Monday (January 3), CNN aired a segment in which reporter Donie O'Sullivan asked Trump supporters about the Capitol riot and discovered that many of them insisted the insurrection was caused by some combination of Democrats and the FBI, despite extensive video footage and other evidence showing otherwise.

Earlier today, Noodles shared O'Sullivan's tweet which included the CNN video report, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "These people are insane, but there's a huge, very sophisticated, media wing dedicated to stoking this sort of misinformed paranoid delusion. That media wing is anti-democratic & anti-American. #FoxNews #misinformation #MisinformationPsychosis #Cult45 #Cult".

More than 725 individuals have been charged with various crimes in connection with the deadly insurrection. Of those, 225 people were charged with assault or resisting arrest while more than 75 were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against police officers. 640 people were charged with entering a restricted federal building or its grounds and another 75 were charged with entering a restricted area with a deadly weapon.

As result of the insurrection, Congress was forced to temporarily halt its counting of the 2020 Electoral College votes, a process that ultimately certified the election of President Joe Biden.

Among the popular conspiracy theories which have emerged in the year since the insurrection are unfounded claims that the rioters were members of Antifa, that FBI operatives were to blame for the riot, and that the rioters were peaceful and were framed for crimes that never happened.

"Earlier today, the Capitol was under siege by people who can only be described as antithetical to the MAGA movement," Laura Ingraham said on her Fox News show the night of January 6, 2021, referring to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. "They were likely not all Trump supporters, and there are some reports that Antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd."

Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who was sprayed with a chemical substance during the riot, later collapsed and died.

Many top political figures have accused Trump of personally inciting the attack by repeatedly intimating that his followers should take action in order to demand legislators address his baseless claims of voter fraud. At a rally preceding the riot, Trump gave an inflammatory speech, urging the crowd to go to the Capitol, "show strength" and "fight much harder."

In the wake of the attack, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

FBI director Christopher Wray has called the riot an act of "domestic terrorism."

