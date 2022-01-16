THE OFFSPRING Drops New Episode Of 'Cockpit Karaoke' Featuring 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

January 16, 2022 0 Comments

THE OFFSPRING Drops New Episode Of 'Cockpit Karaoke' Featuring 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

THE OFFSPRING has dropped another episode of "Cockpit Karaoke", a video series featuring frontman Bryan "Dexter" Holland and guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman singing along to some of the band's biggest hits from inside a private jet that's being flown by Holland, who is a licensed pilot. This time, Dexter and Noodles have opted to tackle "Let The Bad Times Roll", the title track of THE OFFSPRING's latest album.

When "Cockpit Karaoke" was first launched last July — featuring the duo singing "Come Out And Play", with the "Keep 'Em Separated Guy" along for the ride — Holland told SPIN: "We know everyone's heard of 'Carpool Karaoke', but 'Cockpit Karaoke'??? No one's done that!! Since I'm a pilot, we thought it would be great if Noodles and I had some fun and got to sing along to some of our many hits."

"Let The Bad Times Roll" arrived in April 2021 via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012's "Days Go By" was once again produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band's last two LPs.

Holland, Wasserman, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse wrote and recorded "Let The Bad Times Roll" in the last few years at various locations, including the band's studio in Huntington Beach, California.

Last August, Parada announced that was being dropped from THE OFFSPRING's touring lineup after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons. At most of the band's recent shows, he was replaced by Josh Freese, a top L.A. session musician who has played with DEVO, THE VANDALS, NINE INCH NAILS, A PERFECT CIRCLE and GUNS N' ROSES. Freese previously played with THE OFFSPRING on a number of occasions, including during the recording sessions for the "Splinter" (2003), "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace" (2008) and "Days Go By" (2012) albums.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).