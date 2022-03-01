THE OFFSPRING Announces 'Let The Bad Times Roll' Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

THE OFFSPRING has announced the "Let The Bad Times Roll" U.S. tour with special guests RADKEY and BLAME MY YOUTH. Produced by Live Nation, the 18-city trek kicks off on April 26 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, California, making stops across the U.S. in Salt Lake City, Houston, Boston and more before wrapping up in Milwaukee at The Rave/Eagles Club on May 22.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90’s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level.

Throughout THE OFFSPRING's career, they've sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. "Let The Bad Times Roll" marks the band's tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of their rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today's cultural moments and didn't shy away from creating topical material in this album.

"This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done," says Holland. "The messages might be dark, but at the end, what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local on LiveNation.com

"Let The Bad Times Roll" tour dates:

Apr 26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Apr 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre^

Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center^

Apr 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium^

May 03 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom^

May 04 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center^

May 06 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

May 07 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^

May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle^

May 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

May 11 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion^

May 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^

May 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

May 17 - New York, NY - Pier 17^

May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

May 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit+

May 21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom*

* Not a Live Nation date

^ With support from RADKEY

+ With support from BLAME MY YOUTH

THE OFFSPRING is an American rock band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, the band's lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, bassist Todd Morse and lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman. Over the course of their 38-year career, they have released ten studio albums. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.