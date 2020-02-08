THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Feat. SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members: 'Transmissions' Video

February 8, 2020 0 Comments

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Feat. SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members: 'Transmissions' Video

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA — featuring members of SOILWORK and ARCH ENEMY — will release its new album, "Aeromantic", on February 28 via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the latest single, "Transmissions", can be seen below. The single was produced and recorded by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA and Thomas Plec Johansson, featuring guest star Rachel Hall on epic violin. The music video was produced by René U Valdes and features dancer extraordinaire Ella Snellman.

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA comments: "Did you know that every move you make is caused by the brain sending electrical nerve impulses to your limbs? And that every time someone touches you, electrical currents send news about this sensation to your brain? And this, the electricity and magic that you experience when you are truly touched by another human being is what 'Transmissions', the new single and video by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, is all about, and how that electrical charge is captured and stored somewhere inside you, changing you forever."

"Aeromantic" track listing:

01. Servants Of The Air
02. Divinyls
03. If Tonight Is Our Only Chance
04. This Boy's Last Summer
05. Curves
06. Transmissions
07. Aeromantic
08. Golden Swansdown
09. Taurus
10. Carmencita Seven
11. Sister Mercurial
12. Dead Of Winter

"Aeromantic" was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album "Super Trouper".



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).