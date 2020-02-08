THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Feat. SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members: 'Transmissions' Video

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA — featuring members of SOILWORK and ARCH ENEMY — will release its new album, "Aeromantic", on February 28 via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the latest single, "Transmissions", can be seen below. The single was produced and recorded by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA and Thomas Plec Johansson, featuring guest star Rachel Hall on epic violin. The music video was produced by René U Valdes and features dancer extraordinaire Ella Snellman.

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA comments: "Did you know that every move you make is caused by the brain sending electrical nerve impulses to your limbs? And that every time someone touches you, electrical currents send news about this sensation to your brain? And this, the electricity and magic that you experience when you are truly touched by another human being is what 'Transmissions', the new single and video by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, is all about, and how that electrical charge is captured and stored somewhere inside you, changing you forever."

"Aeromantic" track listing:

01. Servants Of The Air

02. Divinyls

03. If Tonight Is Our Only Chance

04. This Boy's Last Summer

05. Curves

06. Transmissions

07. Aeromantic

08. Golden Swansdown

09. Taurus

10. Carmencita Seven

11. Sister Mercurial

12. Dead Of Winter

"Aeromantic" was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album "Super Trouper".

