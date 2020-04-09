THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Feat. SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members: 'Golden Swansdown' Video

"Golden Swansdown", the new video from the Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA — featuring members of SOILWORK and ARCH ENEMY — can be seen below. The clip features an appearance by dancer extraordinaire Ella Snellman. A remarkable fact about her performance: The dance was filmed in one take!
Guitarrist David Andersson states: "'Golden Swansdown', the new video release from THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA, is a classic power ballad based around the themes of impossible attraction and the difficulties that arise when you let your heart rule your mind. The video was filmed in the pre-apocalyptic late summer of 2019 by René U. Valdes. This might be the last shot of Earth as we knew it. Featuring Rachel Hall on violin and John Lönnmyr on keyboards. Words and music by David Andersson."
"Golden Swansdown" is taken from THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA's latest album, "Aeromantic", which came out on February 28 via Nuclear Blast.
"Aeromantic" track listing:
01. Servants Of The Air 02. Divinyls 03. If Tonight Is Our Only Chance 04. This Boy's Last Summer 05. Curves 06. Transmissions 07. Aeromantic 08. Golden Swansdown 09. Taurus 10. Carmencita Seven 11. Sister Mercurial 12. Dead Of Winter
"Aeromantic" was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album "Super Trouper".
