The NAMM Show Has Been Moved To June 2022

Today, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) announced that The NAMM Show, the annual "family reunion" of the global music, sound, and entertainment technology industry, will reconvene in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center on June 3–5, 2022. Previously scheduled for January 20–23, the new dates will offer global industry leaders, buyers, sellers, music educators, artists, media, and music makers the opportunity to reconnect and renew their businesses while taking greater advantage of reimagined indoor and outdoor events, activations, professional development sessions, an expanded digital reach, and more at the crossroads of business opportunity.

Joe Lamond, NAMM president and CEO, says: "The industry has not stopped evolving and innovating during the pandemic, and The NAMM Show is evolving, as well. As the health and safety of our members remains top of mind, and after carefully listening to companies here in the U.S. and around the world, the new dates will help members maximize their opportunities and accelerate what has arguably been a transformative time both in new products and in how they come to market. I imagine this gathering will have the kind of impact of a Beatles moment or the introduction of MIDI — definitely one you will not want to miss."

The news of the return of the Show and the change in dates addresses ongoing concerns about pandemic activity, new product development and launches, available in-store inventory, and current travel restrictions. The announcement was met with support and enthusiasm from business leaders across the industry.

"The NAMM Show is the best opportunity of the year for Yamaha to reach our dealers, end-user customers, and the music industry as a whole. It's the one place where the new products from across our brands meet the global industry, and we can't wait to get together in June," shares Tom Sumner, president of Yamaha Corporation of America.

"No matter when NAMM happens, Shure is excited about the industry finally getting together to engage with each other at this important event," comments Abby Kaplan, vice president of global retail sales for Shure Incorporated. Mark Terry, CEO, Exertis/JAM US Music Group, shares the same sentiment: "[NAMM] has made a great decision on moving the show to June. This move ensures that it will be a very successful show for vendors and dealers. We certainly plan on being there!"

"At Taylor Guitars, we applaud innovative ideas as we all attempt to navigate these unusual times," affirms Barbara Wight, CFO of Taylor Guitars. "Since its days in the ballroom of the Disneyland Hotel, The NAMM Show has always been an invaluable platform for us to launch new products and deepen our connections with our treasured retailers, suppliers and fans. We see this change to June as a smart opportunity to try something new, and we're looking forward to being back together with our industry family."

"Global travel restrictions continue to be unpredictable and challenging for our industry. Rescheduling The NAMM Show to June is absolutely the right call," comments David Via, Zoom North America vice president of marketing.

John Hopkins, president and CEO of Sweetwater, shares: "One of our priorities here at Sweetwater is creating content and providing information to our customers about new products — we want them to have immediate, up-to-the-minute news about the latest gear and innovations. The NAMM Show brings us all together and provides an ideal platform for this each year. And this year, we're excited that there will be even better synergy between the new NAMM Show dates and our own annual GearFest event. It's a big win for our customers."

Jamie Deering, CEO of Deering Banjos, notes: "The NAMM Show has been an integral part of our family business's growth since our founding in 1975. All the work they have done to help our industry has been immensely appreciated. I commend the care they are giving to do all they can in making next year's show safe and inclusive, and we are excited to be a part of this new, reimagined launch. It's a chance to not only reconnect with our industry and music friends in a place and event that we love but to take a fresh look at the global market and to move forward together."

"We fully support NAMM's decision to move the 2022 NAMM Show to June," says Larry Morton, CEO of Hal Leonard. "Not only does this make sense from a public safety standpoint, but the June timing gives the entire music products industry an opportunity to put the pandemic behind us. Hal Leonard will work hard to transform and elevate the 2022 NAMM Show experience for our customers."

Chair and founder of Bandit Lites, Michael Strickland, echoes the sentiment: "The one certain fact about COVID is the uncertainty. I applaud Joe Lamond and the great people at NAMM for making the decision to pause the show, as in the long run, it works to provide a better, more robust NAMM 2022. The importance of The NAMM Show can never be diminished, and we must deliver the complete show and not some muted version. Thank you, NAMM."

Sammy Ash, president of Sam Ash Music, shares that "I, for one, am glad they moved the show to June. With a little luck, COVID will be better contained worldwide, so we can have all the exhibitors present. Personally, I like L.A. in the winter — I'm from New York — but the pandemic has created opportunities for change in everything we do. I think this is a prudent move, and we'll be there in force!"

The largest NAMM Show in the history of the organization took place in January 2020, when the Show welcomed 115,888 members and industry professionals and more than 7,000 brands. The show also hosted 350 professional development sessions, numerous live events, networking opportunities and concerts each evening on the Grand Plaza, as presented by Yamaha.

With the move of the 2022 NAMM Show to June, the organization has decided not to hold Summer NAMM in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2022 year, effectively combining the two shows.

On Friday, January 21, the organization will host a one-day global livestreamed event, Believe In Music, the online global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world. Building on the success of this year's Believe In Music week, the livestreamed event will again welcome leaders across the industry, music educators, and music makers to connect in a live, online setting and take part in sessions and experiences. In total, 2021's Believe In Music week welcomed 93,226 industry professionals and attendees from 187 countries and territories to support those who bring music to the world through nearly $500,000 in charitable donations made by participants and generous donors.

Additional details of the 2022 NAMM Show and Believe in Music day will be released in the weeks to come.