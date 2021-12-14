THE KINKS Guitarist DAVE DAVIES's Autobiography, 'Living On A Thin Line', Due Next Summer

December 14, 2021 0 Comments

THE KINKS Guitarist DAVE DAVIES's Autobiography, 'Living On A Thin Line', Due Next Summer

According to The Bookseller, Headline will publish the upcoming autobiography from Dave Davies of THE KINKS.

Due in hardback and e-book in July 2022, "Living On A Thin Line" "will explore the glory days of the band, its legacy and the turbulent relationship" between Dave and his brother, and fellow THE KINKS co-founder, Ray Davies.

Dave Davies said: "I've had a laugh, and shed quite a few tears, thinking back over the last six decades since THE KINKS had our first hit in 1964 with 'You Really Got Me'. Here are the ups and downs of my life in THE KINKS and what happened afterwards. Prepare to be amazed and, I hope, surprised."

Dave Davies is a musician who needs little introduction. As a founding member of legendary rock group THE KINKS, his guitar sound, unique style and songwriting has shaped the landscape of rock and pop music across generations. A pioneering rock guitarist who singlehandedly changed rock and roll when he sliced his little green Elpico amp speaker with a razor blade, creating the first heavy metal guitar tone and riff. This revolutionary guitar sound propelled THE KINKS into stardom with the global smash hits "You Really Got Me" and "All Day And All Of The Night", followed by numerous other classics over the next decades.

"As lead guitarist and co-founder of THE KINKS, Dave Davies is one of the most unpredictable and original forces in rock," enthuses writer Bill Crowley. "His distinctive guitar style went on to have major impact on several key guitar-rock styles, including heavy metal and punk. A Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Dave's massive guitar sounds have inspired bands from VAN HALEN to GREEN DAY."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).